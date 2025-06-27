NCP (SP) Stands Against Hindi Imposition in Maharashtra Schools
The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) opposes the mandatory inclusion of Hindi in Maharashtra's school curriculums under NEP 2020. A July 5 protest march is planned to support regional linguistic interests. NCP (SP) Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil emphasizes the importance of early education in a child's mother tongue.
The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) has announced its support for the scheduled protest march on July 5 against the introduction of Hindi in the school curriculum in Maharashtra, in line with the National Education Policy 2020.
The NCP (SP) argues that the state's plan to include a three-language formula, which would make Hindi a mandatory subject from Class 1, undermines regional linguistic diversity. Jayant Patil, NCP (SP) Maharashtra unit chief, declared that the party aligns with the interests of Maharashtra when regional concerns arise.
Critics of the policy, including educationists and linguists, argue for mother-tongue instruction in early education. While Marathi speakers are open to learning multiple languages, Patil insists that making Hindi compulsory is unacceptable, stressing the importance of preserving Marathi in schools.
