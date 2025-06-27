Left Menu

NCP (SP) Stands Against Hindi Imposition in Maharashtra Schools

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) opposes the mandatory inclusion of Hindi in Maharashtra's school curriculums under NEP 2020. A July 5 protest march is planned to support regional linguistic interests. NCP (SP) Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil emphasizes the importance of early education in a child's mother tongue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:55 IST
NCP (SP) Stands Against Hindi Imposition in Maharashtra Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) has announced its support for the scheduled protest march on July 5 against the introduction of Hindi in the school curriculum in Maharashtra, in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

The NCP (SP) argues that the state's plan to include a three-language formula, which would make Hindi a mandatory subject from Class 1, undermines regional linguistic diversity. Jayant Patil, NCP (SP) Maharashtra unit chief, declared that the party aligns with the interests of Maharashtra when regional concerns arise.

Critics of the policy, including educationists and linguists, argue for mother-tongue instruction in early education. While Marathi speakers are open to learning multiple languages, Patil insists that making Hindi compulsory is unacceptable, stressing the importance of preserving Marathi in schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025