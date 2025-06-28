Left Menu

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett has made his largest annual donation of $6 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock to the Gates Foundation and four family charities. This brings his total charitable giving to over $60 billion, emphasizing his longstanding commitment to philanthropy. His estate plan ensures this legacy continues after his passing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 06:21 IST
In a significant act of philanthropy, Warren Buffett donated $6 billion of Berkshire Hathaway stock to the Gates Foundation and four family charities, marking it as his largest annual donation since starting his giving journey nearly two decades ago.

The donation, which consists of approximately 12.36 million Class B shares, pushes Buffett's total charitable contributions beyond the $60 billion mark. This year, the Gates Foundation received 9.43 million shares, while the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation acquired 943,384 shares. Three other family charities led by his children also benefited significantly.

Despite these substantial donations, Buffett maintains ownership of 13.8% of Berkshire's stock, positioning him as the world's sixth-richest person post-donation. His philanthropic endeavors, initiated in 2006, continue to prioritize worldwide causes, with recent changes to his will ensuring his legacy of giving persists through a charitable trust managed by his children after his lifetime.

