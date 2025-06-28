Left Menu

Language Politics Diverts Focus from Education Crisis in Maharashtra

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan criticizes the created controversy over Hindi imposition in Maharashtra as a diversion from critical issues like education quality. Highlights include reduced education budgetary allocations and unfilled vacancies in teaching positions, amid a debate on language policy in schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 12:00 IST
Prithviraj Chavan
  • Country:
  • India

Prithviraj Chavan, a senior Congress leader, has accused authorities of fabricating a controversy over the 'imposition' of Hindi in Maharashtra to draw attention away from urgent educational concerns. Chavan emphasizes the need to boost educational quality rather than engage in language debates.

According to Chavan, there's been a stark reduction in education funding, directly impacting infrastructure and student learning. He points to the alarming number of vacant teaching positions in key institutions, advocating for increased budgetary support to address these issues decisively.

The language dispute arose after the state required Hindi as a third language in schools, with opposition labeling it an unwarranted imposition. Political figures like Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, alongside others, plan to protest, urging a focus on preserving Marathi culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

