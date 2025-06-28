Language Politics Diverts Focus from Education Crisis in Maharashtra

Prithviraj Chavan, a senior Congress leader, has accused authorities of fabricating a controversy over the 'imposition' of Hindi in Maharashtra to draw attention away from urgent educational concerns. Chavan emphasizes the need to boost educational quality rather than engage in language debates.

According to Chavan, there's been a stark reduction in education funding, directly impacting infrastructure and student learning. He points to the alarming number of vacant teaching positions in key institutions, advocating for increased budgetary support to address these issues decisively.

The language dispute arose after the state required Hindi as a third language in schools, with opposition labeling it an unwarranted imposition. Political figures like Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, alongside others, plan to protest, urging a focus on preserving Marathi culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)