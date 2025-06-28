Left Menu

Unmasking the Seat Blocking Scandal in Bengaluru Colleges

The Enforcement Directorate has accused three Bengaluru-based private colleges of engaging in fraudulent admissions through the management quota. The probe followed raids revealing evidence of seat blocking and cash involvement, linking educational consultancies and private agents to the scandal.

Updated: 28-06-2025 16:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has leveled serious accusations against three prominent Bengaluru-based private colleges, alleging that they were involved in fraudulent admissions for management quota seats. The ED's findings came to light after conducting extensive raids across 17 locations as part of a "seat blocking scam" investigation.

The colleges implicated in the case are BMS College of Engineering, Akash Institute of Engineering and Technology, and New Horizon College of Engineering. The ED's statement pointed out that these institutions, along with associated educational consultancy services and private agents, created an "opaque" admission process leveraging cash transactions. The probe's connection to an FIR filed by the Karnataka Police, involving the misuse of KEA students' login credentials, further intensified the accusations.

During the raids, the ED seized a total of Rs 1.37 crore in cash, although the source of these funds remains unidentified. The agency has alleged that a network of agents facilitated the admissions from across India, exploiting the management quota and further tainting the integrity of the admission process. Attempts to reach the colleges or their promoters for comments were unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

