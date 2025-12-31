Left Menu

Bidding Farewell: Khaleda Zia Remembered

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Dhaka to attend the funeral of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. Jaishankar conveyed India's condolences to BNP leader Tarique Rahman with a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, affirming the strength of the India-Bangladesh partnership despite recent tensions.

Dhaka | Updated: 31-12-2025 14:36 IST
Khaleda Zia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a display of diplomatic solidarity, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the funeral of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister, Khaleda Zia, in Dhaka on Wednesday. The visit was marked by the handover of a personal letter from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tarique Rahman, Zia's son and a key figure in Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

During his brief visit, Jaishankar expressed deep condolences on behalf of India, recognizing the significant impact of Khaleda Zia, a politician who played a pivotal role in Bangladesh's political landscape for over thirty years. The External Affairs Minister reiterated India's commitment to maintaining a strong bilateral relationship with Bangladesh, despite ongoing diplomatic challenges.

The passing of Khaleda Zia occurs at a time of strained relations between India and its neighbor. Issues between the nations have intensified under the interim Bangladeshi government led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, particularly focused on minority rights abuses. Nevertheless, Modi's letter underlined a shared hope that Zia's legacy will continue to steer bilateral engagements positively.

