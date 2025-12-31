Left Menu

SWAGAT: Transforming Citizen-Government Engagement for 22 Years

SWAGAT, launched by Narendra Modi in 2003, has resolved 99.10% of grievances, enhancing citizen-government interaction. As SWAGAT 2.0 launches, featuring an Auto Escalation Matrix and advanced dashboards, the system exemplifies a successful model for grievance redressal, receiving interest from other Indian states. A bridge project in Kutiyana showcases its impact.

For 22 years, the SWAGAT programme, initiated by Narendra Modi in 2003, has set a high standard in addressing citizens' grievances, boasting a remarkable 99.10% resolution rate. The programme's expansion to online platforms and its implementation down to district and village levels have reinforced public trust in governance.

SWAGAT has continually evolved, introducing the SWAGAT 2.0 Auto Escalation Matrix to ensure grievances are addressed within specific time frames. Monitoring and performance dashboards have been developed to track applications and officials' effectiveness. Notably, the system automatically escalates unresolved grievances, keeping applicants informed via SMS at every stage.

The programme's efficacy is demonstrated by projects like the construction of a long-needed bridge in Porbandar, resolving a decades-old farmer issue. SWAGAT's success has drawn attention from various states, seeking to adopt similar frameworks, underlining its role as a benchmark for governance efficiency. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

