Chitrangda Singh: Embracing Lessons and Crafting Opportunities
Actor Chitrangda Singh reflects on missed opportunities early in her career, turning them into growth experiences. Despite rejecting roles in major films, Singh embraced life's ups and downs to emerge emotionally stronger. Currently starring in "Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders," she looks forward to new projects.
Chitrangda Singh, a renowned actor, acknowledges the missed opportunities early in her career as crucial learning experiences. Known for her debut in Sudhir Mishra's "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi," Singh initially turned down roles in films like "Gangster" and "Tanu Weds Manu," decisions she now reflects upon.
In an interview with PTI, Singh opened up about the challenges and introspection that followed these choices, revealing that personal situations necessitated taking career breaks. She expressed how these periods of pause have made her more emotionally complete, allowing her to make wiser professional choices.
Looking forward, Singh is excited about her role in "Battle of Galwan" alongside Salman Khan and plans to produce a biopic. Having worked with directors such as Sudhir Mishra and Honey Trehan, she credits them with shaping her craft, emphasizing the value of learning through silence and persistence.
