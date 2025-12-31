Left Menu

'Avengers: Doomsday': A New Marvel Era Begins

Tom Hiddleston discusses the upcoming movie 'Avengers: Doomsday', where he reprises his role as Loki. The film, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, features Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., and more. Scheduled for release in December 2026, it's anticipated to be a groundbreaking addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Updated: 31-12-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 14:43 IST
Actor Tom Hiddleston has wrapped filming for the highly anticipated 'Avengers: Doomsday', sharing his enthusiasm about its unique storyline and plot. Directed by the renowned Anthony and Joe Russo, the film introduces interesting twists as Loki transitions into the God of Stories, securing the multiverse from chaos.

Joining the ensemble, Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor, portrayed in a touching new light as a father in the film's teaser. Other stars set to make waves include Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Kirby, Paul Rudd, and Florence Pugh. Notably, Robert Downey Jr. steps back into the MCU, this time as the villainous Doctor Doom.

The 'Avengers' series continues to expand with Marvel announcing another installment, 'Avengers: Secret Wars', slated for a December 2027 release. As Hiddleston wraps his series, excitement builds around these upcoming cinematic ventures set to redefine superhero storytelling.

