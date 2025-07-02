Left Menu

HP CM inspects Hamirpur bus stand construction work

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 02-07-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 17:34 IST
  Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection of the ongoing Hamirpur bus stand construction work.

Interacting with reporters later, Sukhu said that efforts are being made to complete the construction, which had been in limbo for the last 20 years due to paucity of funds, by next year. The authorities concerned have been directed to complete the project on a war-footing basis, he said in a statement here.

Once completed, the Hamirpur bus stand will have provision for a parking facility in the lower floor, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

