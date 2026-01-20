Left Menu

Village Dispute Turns Deadly Over Monetary Issues

A violent altercation over a monetary dispute led to the death of a 21-year-old law student, Yogesh, in Faridpur. Five individuals, including the village head, are implicated. The dispute originated from a mobile phone installment issue and escalated quickly, resulting in Yogesh's tragic death.

Updated: 20-01-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:43 IST
  Country:
  • India

A monetary disagreement in Faridpur escalated into a violent incident resulting in the tragic death of 21-year-old law student Yogesh. The police have charged five individuals, including the village head, for their involvement in the crime.

The conflict began when PK Yadav confronted Yogesh's nephew, Anuj, over unpaid installments for a mobile phone purchased using Yadav's Aadhaar card. The argument quickly descended into violence as associates from both sides joined the fray, according to police reports.

During the scuffle, Sumit allegedly shot Yogesh, who later succumbed to his injuries at a local health center. Yogesh's brother, Manoj Yadav, also sustained injuries. A murder case was registered on Monday night, and investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

