Left Menu

Lavrov Awaits Documents Post-Ukraine Talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Moscow has yet to receive any documents following discussions between the United States and European countries regarding Ukraine. Lavrov made this announcement during a news conference in Moscow, indicating a delay in the expected diplomatic communications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:43 IST
Lavrov Awaits Documents Post-Ukraine Talks
Sergei Lavrov
  • Country:
  • Russia

During a news conference in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that Moscow has not received any documents following the latest discussions involving the United States and European countries on the situation in Ukraine.

Lavrov's statement underscores the ongoing diplomatic exchanges over Ukraine, highlighting the communication gap that still exists between the involved parties.

The minister's comments emphasize the need for clear and timely documentation in international diplomacy, particularly on matters concerning tensions in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Xtep Group: Sprinting Towards a Southeast Asian Running Revolution

Xtep Group: Sprinting Towards a Southeast Asian Running Revolution

 Indonesia
2
Revolutionizing Healthcare Training: KGI Bengaluru Unveils VR Skill Lab

Revolutionizing Healthcare Training: KGI Bengaluru Unveils VR Skill Lab

 Global
3
Political Turmoil: South Sudan's Fragile Peace at Risk

Political Turmoil: South Sudan's Fragile Peace at Risk

 South Sudan
4
Grand Slams and Farewell Dramas at the Australian Open

Grand Slams and Farewell Dramas at the Australian Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026