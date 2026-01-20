Lavrov Awaits Documents Post-Ukraine Talks

During a news conference in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that Moscow has not received any documents following the latest discussions involving the United States and European countries on the situation in Ukraine.

Lavrov's statement underscores the ongoing diplomatic exchanges over Ukraine, highlighting the communication gap that still exists between the involved parties.

The minister's comments emphasize the need for clear and timely documentation in international diplomacy, particularly on matters concerning tensions in Ukraine.

