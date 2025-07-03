Left Menu

SPJIMR Welcomes Diverse Cohort for Transformational Journey

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) inaugurated its latest cohort for the Post Graduate Diploma in Management programs. The ceremony highlighted SPJIMR's commitment to producing leaders who blend capability with compassion. The diverse Class of 2027 comprises mainly experienced professionals from various industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SPJIMR has inaugurated its newest cohort for the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programs, marking the formal start of a transformative two-year educational journey. This vibrant ceremony underscored the institution's pledge to produce leaders that marry capability with compassion and innovation with impact.

Dean Varun Nagaraj set the tone by emphasizing the institute's journey from humble beginnings, now standing as one of the few Indian schools with global 'triple crown' accreditations. His address, laced with humor, celebrated the school's progress and set an optimistic path for incoming students.

The diverse Class of 2027 brings together talent from fields like banking, IT, and engineering. Professor Renuka Kamath encouraged students to seize this opportunity as a 'reset button.' The event, featuring a skit on social media awareness, stressed SPJIMR's holistic education approach, championing both academic and societal growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

