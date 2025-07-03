Left Menu

Empowering Minds: MP's Laptop Incentive for Talented Students

The Madhya Pradesh government will provide Rs 25,000 each to 94,234 students for purchasing laptops under the Talented Students Incentive Scheme. The initiative, honoring students who scored 75% or more in Class 12 exams, will see funds transferred at a ceremony led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

In a significant move to honor high-achieving students, the Madhya Pradesh government is set to disburse Rs 25,000 each to 94,234 students under the Talented Students Incentive Scheme. The funds, aimed at aiding the purchase of laptops, will be transferred during a ceremony at the Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Centre.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will preside over the event, highlighting the state's commitment to educational excellence. By rewarding students achieving 75% or higher in their Class 12 examinations, the initiative aims to foster academic growth and technological access.

Since the scheme's inception in 2009-10, Rs 1080.04 crore has benefited 4,32,016 students, signifying a strong investment in the future of Madhya Pradesh's bright youth. The ongoing commitment serves to bridge educational resources and achievement across the state.

