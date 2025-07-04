Left Menu

Study finds smartphone bans in Dutch schools improved focus

A ban on mobile phones and other electronic devices in Dutch schools has improved focus among students, a study commissioned by the Dutch government found. Three-quarters of the 317 surveyed high schools reported that the ban has had a positive effect on students' concentration.

Three-quarters of the 317 surveyed high schools reported that the ban has had a positive effect on students' concentration. Additionally, nearly two-thirds noted an improvement in the social climate within their schools, and one-third observed better academic performance among students. "Less distraction, more attention to the lesson, and more social students. No more mobile phones in the classroom is having wonderful positive effects. It's great that schools are putting their shoulders to the wheel on this," State Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education Marielle Paul said.

The ban has been in place since January 1, 2024, and also applies to primary schools. Typically, students only begin bringing phones to school in the final years of primary school and the survey, released late on Thursday, found the impact there was minimal.

Most schools allow exceptions for devices needed for medical support, such as hearing aids connected to a mobile device.

