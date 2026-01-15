Frozen Time Capsule: Ice Age Wolf's Meal Unlocks Woolly Rhino Secrets

In a groundbreaking scientific advancement, researchers have successfully recovered the genome of a woolly rhinoceros from the fossilized remains of an Ice Age wolf puppy.

The young wolf, which lived approximately 14,400 years ago in the harsh climate of northeastern Siberia, had consumed a meal containing the rhino's meat shortly before its demise.

By analyzing DNA from the undigested food in the stomach, scientists have gained invaluable insights into the woolly rhinoceros, a species that once thrived across northern Europe and Asia but has since gone extinct.