Frozen Time Capsule: Ice Age Wolf's Meal Unlocks Woolly Rhino Secrets

Scientists successfully extracted the genome of a woolly rhinoceros from the undigested remains inside an Ice Age wolf puppy's stomach. This discovery, made in northeastern Siberia, offers fresh insights into the existence and adaptability of the now-extinct woolly rhino that once roamed northern Europe and Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2026 02:32 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 02:32 IST
In a groundbreaking scientific advancement, researchers have successfully recovered the genome of a woolly rhinoceros from the fossilized remains of an Ice Age wolf puppy.

The young wolf, which lived approximately 14,400 years ago in the harsh climate of northeastern Siberia, had consumed a meal containing the rhino's meat shortly before its demise.

By analyzing DNA from the undigested food in the stomach, scientists have gained invaluable insights into the woolly rhinoceros, a species that once thrived across northern Europe and Asia but has since gone extinct.

