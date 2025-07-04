Leaders, policymakers hail stronger support systems for women empowerment at Delhi event

Women leaders, public figures and policymakers on Friday came together to discuss grassroots empowerment and support systems for women at an event marking five years of Sangini Saheli, a Delhi-based NGO.

BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda lauded the organisation for embodying the grassroots spirit of 'Viksit Bharat'.

''These women are not passive recipients of aid. They are partners in India's development and they prove that when the right support reaches the right people, transformation is inevitable,'' he said in a statement issued by the organisation.

Addressing the gathering, BJP Mahila Morcha (Delhi) General Secretary Priyal Bhardwaj, who is also the founder of Sangini Saheli, said, ''From one Saheli to thousands, we've proven that when women are trusted to lead, entire communities thrive.'' She added that the journey was never about charity, but solidarity. ''Good intentions are not enough. They need good infrastructure -- and that means trust, process and people who stay,'' she said.

The event featured a curated Self Help Group (SHG) exhibition, screening of an impact film, and felicitation of community leaders and educators. Discussions centred on domestic violence, financial empowerment and the importance of recognising grassroots women as changemakers.

Sneha Goyal, an organiser and associate of the initiative, said Sangini Saheli has intervened in several cases of domestic violence and helped survivors achieve stable incomes through SHGs.

''This kind of work is invisible to the media, but it changes lives quietly. I've seen women walk out of abuse, earn their own money, and raise children with dignity,'' she said.

Actor Hrishitaa Bhatt, who attended the event said women's empowerment is no longer confined to corporate spaces.

''This is not just about support -- it's about showing up. Women are glowing because they are finally being seen and supported, not just tolerated,'' she told PTI.

The organisation also announced plans to scale its model to rural areas and expand interventions in skilling, education and financial independence.

