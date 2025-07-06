US Domestic News Highlights: From SpaceX Suspension to Trump's Policy Changes

In a significant development, the U.S. Air Force has halted SpaceX's hypersonic rocket cargo project on a Pacific atoll following environmental concerns. The project faced opposition from biologists warning of harm to seabirds. This decision marks a notable shift in the Air Force's partnership with Elon Musk's SpaceX.

President Donald Trump emphasized Ukraine's defensive need for Patriot missiles during a conversation with President Zelenskiy, expressing discontent with Vladimir Putin's stance. Trump's advocacy for Ukraine's defense capabilities highlights growing tensions and the complexity of international diplomacy regarding the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

A devastating flooding in Texas has claimed 43 lives, with many still missing. Rescue operations continue amid the challenging conditions caused by the torrent rains around the Guadalupe River. The disaster serves as a grim reminder of the unpredictability and severity of natural events impacting communities.