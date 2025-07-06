Left Menu

US Domestic News Highlights: From SpaceX Suspension to Trump's Policy Changes

Major US domestic news includes the suspension of SpaceX's rocket project on a Pacific atoll, Trump's remarks on Ukraine's need for Patriot missiles, Texas flood casualties rising to 43, and Musk forming a new political party. Trump also plans a UFC event at the White House for the US's 250th anniversary.

In a significant development, the U.S. Air Force has halted SpaceX's hypersonic rocket cargo project on a Pacific atoll following environmental concerns. The project faced opposition from biologists warning of harm to seabirds. This decision marks a notable shift in the Air Force's partnership with Elon Musk's SpaceX.

President Donald Trump emphasized Ukraine's defensive need for Patriot missiles during a conversation with President Zelenskiy, expressing discontent with Vladimir Putin's stance. Trump's advocacy for Ukraine's defense capabilities highlights growing tensions and the complexity of international diplomacy regarding the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

A devastating flooding in Texas has claimed 43 lives, with many still missing. Rescue operations continue amid the challenging conditions caused by the torrent rains around the Guadalupe River. The disaster serves as a grim reminder of the unpredictability and severity of natural events impacting communities.

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

