Tamil Nadu Expands Women-Centric and Skill Development Schemes

The Tamil Nadu government is expanding the Kalaignar's Women's Rights Scheme to assist more women, with Rs 1,000 deposited monthly. Additionally, the Naan Mudhalvan scheme has facilitated job opportunities and training for students across the state, with over 41 lakh students benefiting from the initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-07-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 15:13 IST
The Tamil Nadu government announced plans to broaden its Kalaignar's Women's Rights Scheme, providing Rs 1,000 monthly to more eligible women. This move reflects an effort to extend financial assistance to a larger segment of women in the state.

The 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme, a flagship initiative focused on skill development and employability, has successfully aided 63,949 students in securing employment via job fairs, marking a significant milestone in the state's educational reforms.

Furthermore, the state has established skill centers in 29 government engineering colleges, benefiting over 41 lakh students, with Uyarvukku Padi facilitating higher education admissions for 77,752 students, showcasing Tamil Nadu's commitment to educational growth and empowerment.

