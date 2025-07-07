Left Menu

Chanakya AI Revolutionizes Indian Education with Personalized Feedback for Handwritten Work

Chanakya AI, launched by Neurobridge Tech Pvt Ltd, offers India's first AI platform for analyzing handwritten CBSE exam answers. It provides personalized feedback, unlike conventional methods, helping students improve their grades significantly. The platform aims to transform the Indian education system by offering affordable, customized tutoring experiences.

Updated: 07-07-2025 15:48 IST
  • India

Chanakya AI is transforming Indian education by providing personalized feedback on students' handwritten work. Led by Neurobridge Tech Pvt Ltd, this innovative AI platform offers targeted interventions to help students improve their grades and master complex concepts, filling a critical gap in the traditional education system.

The platform has already proven successful during its beta phase, with students reporting significant grade improvements. Chanakya AI's ability to analyze handwritten answers with high accuracy sets it apart from other edtech solutions, offering a deeper understanding of students' mistakes and tailored practice recommendations.

As Chanakya AI plans to expand further, incorporating voice and video interaction capabilities, it positions itself at the forefront of India's rapidly growing online education market. By providing affordable, personalized support, Chanakya AI aims to reach millions of students, offering an educational lifeline previously inaccessible to many.

(With inputs from agencies.)

