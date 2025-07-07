Left Menu

Ashutosh Gupta Leads Coursera's Expansion in Asia Pacific

Coursera has appointed Ashutosh Gupta as Managing Director for India and Asia Pacific. He will guide the enterprise business operations in the region, leveraging his experience with public-private partnerships and scaling businesses to drive digital skills for a future shaped by AI.

Updated: 07-07-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:36 IST
Ashutosh Gupta Leads Coursera's Expansion in Asia Pacific
Ashutosh Gupta
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster its presence in the Asia Pacific region, online learning platform Coursera announced the appointment of Ashutosh Gupta as Managing Director for India and Asia Pacific, effective immediately.

Gupta will manage Coursera's enterprise business operations, collaborating with companies, educational institutions, and governmental bodies to equip students, citizens, and workers with critical digital economy skills. His role is noteworthy as Coursera aims to assist in navigating rapid technological changes, especially as AI plays an increasingly vital role in the future.

Ashutosh Gupta brings over two decades of industry experience to his new position. Having served as an Operating Partner at Avataar Ventures and holding leadership roles at LinkedIn India, Google, Cognizant, and Infosys, his expertise is expected to be an asset for Coursera's ambitious growth plans in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

