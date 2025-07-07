Trailblazing Doctorate: Muhammed Sadiq T Completes NSR Pre-doc Fellowship
Muhammed Sadiq T has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first individual to complete a doctoral degree under the NSR Pre-doctoral Fellowship at IIM Bangalore. His research, focused on combating misinformation on social media, highlights the fellowship's success in enhancing management research. This marks a pivotal achievement for the programme.
- Country:
- India
Muhammed Sadiq T has made history as the first person to earn a doctoral degree through the N S Ramaswamy Pre-doctoral Fellowship at IIM Bangalore, signifying a major achievement for the distinctive programme.
After joining the inaugural 2018–19 cohort, Sadiq successfully defended his thesis at IIT Madras and will soon receive his PhD during the IIMB convocation, according to a press release from the institute.
Focused on misinformation in social media, Sadiq's research, under Prof Saji K Mathew, examines critical control strategies and socio-psychological factors involved. The fellowship, committed to enhancing management research diversity, continues to prepare Fellows for advanced studies globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wagner Group Accused of War Crimes: Shocking Social Media Atrocities Revealed
Punjab Takes a Stand Against Obscene Social Media Content Threatening Children
Social Media Post Sparks Controversy in Muzaffarnagar
US Embassy Intensifies Social Media Vetting for Visa Applicants
Supreme Court Grants Interim Relief in Social Media Controversy