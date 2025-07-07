Trailblazing Doctorate: Muhammed Sadiq T Completes NSR Pre-doc Fellowship

Muhammed Sadiq T has made history as the first person to earn a doctoral degree through the N S Ramaswamy Pre-doctoral Fellowship at IIM Bangalore, signifying a major achievement for the distinctive programme.

After joining the inaugural 2018–19 cohort, Sadiq successfully defended his thesis at IIT Madras and will soon receive his PhD during the IIMB convocation, according to a press release from the institute.

Focused on misinformation in social media, Sadiq's research, under Prof Saji K Mathew, examines critical control strategies and socio-psychological factors involved. The fellowship, committed to enhancing management research diversity, continues to prepare Fellows for advanced studies globally.

