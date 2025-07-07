Left Menu

Trailblazing Doctorate: Muhammed Sadiq T Completes NSR Pre-doc Fellowship

Muhammed Sadiq T has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first individual to complete a doctoral degree under the NSR Pre-doctoral Fellowship at IIM Bangalore. His research, focused on combating misinformation on social media, highlights the fellowship's success in enhancing management research. This marks a pivotal achievement for the programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:10 IST
Trailblazing Doctorate: Muhammed Sadiq T Completes NSR Pre-doc Fellowship
  • Country:
  • India

Muhammed Sadiq T has made history as the first person to earn a doctoral degree through the N S Ramaswamy Pre-doctoral Fellowship at IIM Bangalore, signifying a major achievement for the distinctive programme.

After joining the inaugural 2018–19 cohort, Sadiq successfully defended his thesis at IIT Madras and will soon receive his PhD during the IIMB convocation, according to a press release from the institute.

Focused on misinformation in social media, Sadiq's research, under Prof Saji K Mathew, examines critical control strategies and socio-psychological factors involved. The fellowship, committed to enhancing management research diversity, continues to prepare Fellows for advanced studies globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025