Finding love at 75 and 79: Elderly duo marries in Kerala old age home

In a quiet government-run old age home in the heart of this central Kerala city, two elderly souls have found something they didn't expect in the final chapter of life—love.

Vijayaraghavan, 79, and Sulochana, 75, had been living at the facility in Ramavarmapuram.

Vijayaraghavan, a resident of the facility since 2019, and Sulochana, since 2024, met in the corridors, and over time, friendship blossomed into something deeper. On Monday, the couple tied the knot under the Special Marriage Act in the presence of State Higher Education Minister R Bindu, City Mayor M K Varghese, and other officials in a moving ceremony.

The Social Justice Department organised the event, recognising the couple's heartfelt request to spend the rest of their lives together, official sources said.

''I was honoured to be a witness to this beautiful moment,'' said Bindu, who also holds the Social Justice portfolio in the Left government.

Along with Bindu and Varghese, the care home's superintendent, local councillors, and other residents celebrated the union like a family would.

''May their days ahead be filled with love and joy,'' Bindu said in a Facebook post, offering her heartfelt wishes.

