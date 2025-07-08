Government Tightens Noose on Schools Violating SHRESHTA Scheme

The Indian government has issued a stark warning to schools participating in its SHRESHTA scheme, aimed at Scheduled Caste (SC) students, to desist from charging fees for admissions, uniforms, books, and related expenses. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment noted widespread reports of schools demanding money under various guises, which breaches set guidelines.

In a communique dated July 7, the Ministry reiterated that all costs for SC students' education under the SHRESHTA program are government-funded and appealed for adherence to established protocols. The ministry underscored that any breach would instigate strict 'action' through the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), emphasizing the scheme's goal of providing wholly-funded education in residential schools.

Despite reports of malpractices, the ministry highlighted the scheme's role in bridging educational inequities for SC students through quality education placements in private schools via the National Testing Agency's entrance exams. For the upcoming academic year, around 3,000 seats are open for classes 9 and 11, and non-compliance with the scheme's standards could result in financial repercussions and blacklisting of schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)