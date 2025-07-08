Trailblazer: Sachin Kumar Bairwa Shatters Village's Glass Ceiling by Becoming a Chartered Accountant

In a small village in Rajasthan's Bundi district, Sachin Kumar Bairwa has achieved the extraordinary. The 25-year-old recently became the first person from Devpura village to clear the Chartered Accountant (CA) exam, a milestone made possible through his father Heeralal's significant sacrifice of selling family land for his education.

Sachin's journey was paved with challenges, including unfamiliarity with the CA field in his community and external pressures to seek government employment. However, under the guidance of mentor Manish Agarwal, Sachin pursued commerce against all odds, eventually clearing the exam with determination and hard work.

Despite calls from his family to take a safer career path, Sachin remained resolute in his ambitions. Looking ahead, he aspires to work with public utility companies before establishing his independent practice, with a promise to repurchase the land his father sold for his educational dreams.

(With inputs from agencies.)