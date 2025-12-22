Tragic Bus Accident in Java Claims 16 Lives

A bus accident on Java, Indonesia's main island, tragically claimed the lives of at least 16 people. The incident occurred just past midnight on Monday, officials reported.

The bus, carrying 34 passengers, lost control on a toll road, striking a concrete barrier before rolling onto its side. The accident happened as the vehicle was navigating a curved exit ramp, said Budiono, a local search and rescue agency chief.

Efforts to recover both survivors and victims were promptly underway, with police and rescue teams arriving around 40 minutes post-crash. While six individuals died immediately, others succumbed to their injuries en route to the hospital or during treatment. Investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing.

