Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Java Claims 16 Lives

A bus accident on Indonesia's Java island killed 16 people. The bus, traveling from Jakarta to Yogyakarta, lost control and struck a barrier, overturning. Emergency teams arrived after the crash, but many victims either perished at the scene or subsequently at hospitals. Authorities are investigating the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 22-12-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 11:09 IST
Tragic Bus Accident in Java Claims 16 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A bus accident on Java, Indonesia's main island, tragically claimed the lives of at least 16 people. The incident occurred just past midnight on Monday, officials reported.

The bus, carrying 34 passengers, lost control on a toll road, striking a concrete barrier before rolling onto its side. The accident happened as the vehicle was navigating a curved exit ramp, said Budiono, a local search and rescue agency chief.

Efforts to recover both survivors and victims were promptly underway, with police and rescue teams arriving around 40 minutes post-crash. While six individuals died immediately, others succumbed to their injuries en route to the hospital or during treatment. Investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025