Left Menu

Historic Free Trade Agreement Boosts New Zealand-India Economic Ties

New Zealand and India have signed a free trade agreement to enhance access for New Zealand’s exporters to India’s vast market. This deal eliminates or reduces tariffs on 95% of New Zealand's exports to India, allowing over half of the products duty-free access immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 22-12-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 11:10 IST
Historic Free Trade Agreement Boosts New Zealand-India Economic Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

New Zealand and India have successfully negotiated a landmark free trade agreement, according to an announcement by New Zealand on Monday. This pact is set to provide New Zealand exporters with unprecedented access to India, the world's most populous nation and a burgeoning economy projected to reach NZ$12 trillion by 2030.

The agreement promises significant economic benefits, including the elimination or reduction of tariffs on an impressive 95% of New Zealand's exports to India. More than half of these exports will enjoy duty-free status from the outset, marking a significant enhancement in trade relations between the two nations.

The New Zealand government highlighted the deal as a strategic move to tap into India's expanding middle class. This evolving demographic represents a substantial market, offering promising opportunities for New Zealand businesses seeking growth in a dynamic international environment.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025