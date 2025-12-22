Schools Battle AI: The Deepfake Dilemma

Schools across the nation are grappling with the increasing misuse of artificial intelligence, where students are transforming images of their peers into explicit deepfakes. The recent case in a Louisiana middle school underscores the severity of this issue, resulting in criminal charges and expulsions.

With advancements in AI technology making deepfake creation more accessible, legislative measures are being enacted in various states to address the growing concerns. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports a significant surge in AI-generated abuse content, underlining the urgency of the situation.

Experts are calling for schools to update their policies and ensure educators are well-informed to prevent this from becoming a widespread crisis. Parents are advised to openly discuss these digital threats with their children to mitigate potential risks and reduce trauma exposure.