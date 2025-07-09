Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Steady Amid Trump Tariff Threats

Euro zone government bond yields remained stable as investors absorbed U.S. President Trump's expanded tariff plans. Trump announced further tariffs on copper, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors, and threatened more on imports. While 10-year German yields slightly fell, the EU negotiates a trade agreement with Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:40 IST
Euro zone government bond yields showed minimal movement on Wednesday as market participants absorbed President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats. The declarations came on the expiry day of his initial 90-day tariff suspension.

Trump announced substantial new tariffs targeting imported copper, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors, adding to the wider trade conflict. Following this, seven letters detailing higher tariffs were promised to be released.

In reaction, Germany's 10-year bond yield, a benchmark for the euro zone, saw marginal fluctuations, as did other euro area yields. Meanwhile, sources suggest the EU is inching closer to a trade deal with the U.S.

