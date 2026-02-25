Trump's High Stakes Economy Gamble: State of the Union Address Analysis

President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address to Congress, aiming to strengthen support among Republican voters as the midterm elections loom.

The speech occurred amidst rising tensions with Iran and voter discontent over living costs. Trump emphasized financial gains but maintained a controversial economic narrative that some warn could cost Republicans Congress control.

Despite claims of economic prosperity, data indicates rising inflation and declining factory jobs, with voters expressing dissatisfaction. As the midterms approach, Republicans may need to reassess their economic messaging to retain power in Congress.

