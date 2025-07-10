Left Menu

Trump Administration Intensifies Feud with Harvard Over Accreditation and Student Policies

The Trump administration escalates its tensions with Harvard University, questioning its accreditation standards and targeting international student policies. The contention centers around accusations of antisemitism and leftist ideology, prompting legal disputes and potential financial repercussions for the institution.

Updated: 10-07-2025 02:49 IST
The Trump administration has intensified its confrontation with Harvard University, declaring the institution may no longer meet accreditation standards due to alleged violations of federal antidiscrimination law, affecting Jewish and Israeli students.

This latest move follows the barring of international students and the termination of substantial grants, leading to ongoing legal battles. Harvard counters that this is retaliation against its First Amendment rights, viewing the university's policies as politically driven.

Billions in grant funding hang in limbo as deliberations persist. Harvard's significant international student population is at risk, potentially impacting its business model and reputation.

