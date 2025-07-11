Arunachal Pradesh to Launch Dedicated Schools for Special Needs Children

The government of Arunachal Pradesh has announced plans to open five dedicated schools for children with special needs (CWSN). These facilities will be located in the districts of Kameng, Lohit, Siang, Subansiri, and Tirap, according to Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona.

Minister Sona emphasized the importance of supporting the significant number of special needs students in the state, who face daily challenges. Once preparations are complete, the proposal will be submitted to the state cabinet for approval.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu reiterated the state's commitment to equality and empowerment, highlighting the initiative as a step towards the Viksit Bharat vision. According to 2023-24 UDISE+ data, 2,989 children in Arunachal Pradesh have been identified as CWSN.