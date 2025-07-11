GDE Confirms June Funding Transfer, Ensures Utility Access for All Schools

In a decisive move to uphold operational stability and educational continuity, the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has confirmed that all necessary funds were transferred in June 2025 to public schools across the province for the payment of their municipal billing accounts. This includes essential services such as electricity and water, ensuring that no school is left vulnerable to utility disruptions.

The announcement, made in an official statement on Thursday, reiterates the provincial government's firm commitment to maintaining a conducive teaching and learning environment across all educational institutions in Gauteng.

Financial Autonomy Under Section 21

The department emphasized that its role aligns with existing legislative frameworks that empower schools with Section 21 functions, granting them autonomy in financial management. Schools with this designation, in collaboration with their School Governing Bodies (SGBs), are directly responsible for managing their own operational budgets — including the timely payment of municipal accounts.

“In line with legislation, schools – specifically those granted Section 21 functions – are entrusted with managing their own finances,” the statement clarified. “These schools are responsible for a range of functions, including the payment of municipal services such as electricity and water.”

Once the GDE has disbursed the funds, the responsibility of ensuring prompt and full payment to municipalities shifts to the individual school management teams and SGBs. The department made it clear that schools bear full accountability for ensuring municipal bills are paid on time, thereby avoiding any service disruptions.

Support, Oversight, and Preventing Disconnections

While reaffirming schools' responsibilities, the GDE also underscored its ongoing supportive role. The department pointed out that it had previously intervened in April 2025 to settle overdue municipal accounts on behalf of struggling schools. This intervention ensured that no school faced water or electricity disconnections during the academic term.

To promote sound financial governance, the department has implemented financial management training programs for school principals and SGB members. These initiatives are designed to strengthen internal controls, enhance compliance with financial regulations, and build a culture of fiscal responsibility at the grassroots level of education administration.

“No public school in Gauteng is currently, or will ever be, disconnected from water and electricity services now and in the near future,” said Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane. “Schools must work hand in hand with the GDE to continue achieving this by ensuring their municipal accounts are up to date at all times, and that they comply with all necessary procedures.”

Collective Responsibility: A Call to Communities

In addition to financial oversight, MEC Chiloane appealed to all stakeholders — including parents, community leaders, and civil society organizations — to actively support their local schools and governing bodies.

“We call on parents, communities, and stakeholders to support schools and their School Governing Bodies in executing their duties responsibly and to the benefit of all learners, educators, and school-based staff,” he urged.

This call for community engagement underscores a broader vision of collaborative governance, where the health of the education system is seen as a shared responsibility between government, institutions, and the public.

Ensuring Uninterrupted Learning Environments

At its core, the department’s directive and fund disbursement strategy are geared toward protecting the integrity of learning environments. Access to basic utilities like electricity and water is essential for maintaining hygiene, food preparation, safe classroom conditions, and enabling digital learning platforms that increasingly form a part of the modern education experience.

The GDE has reaffirmed its position that no learner’s education should be compromised by preventable disruptions in infrastructure or service delivery. The department continues to monitor compliance while encouraging all schools to remain transparent, accountable, and proactive in managing their operational expenses.

A Sustainable and Empowered Education System

With robust policies, strong institutional accountability, and supportive community engagement, the Gauteng Department of Education continues to foster a sustainable, well-governed public education system. This latest confirmation of funding transfers and emphasis on operational continuity reflects a long-term commitment to empowering schools, not just through resources, but through capacity-building and local autonomy.

As schools move forward into the second half of the academic year, their ability to manage utility expenses effectively will be a litmus test of both their administrative strength and the broader effectiveness of the GDE’s governance framework.