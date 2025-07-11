Controversy Ignites Over 'Terrorist' Label in University Exam

A controversy erupted in West Bengal's Vidyasagar University after a history exam paper labeled Indian revolutionaries as 'terrorists'. The error, attributed to a proofreading oversight, was met with severe political backlash, forcing the university to issue a public apology on Friday.

Vice Chancellor Dipak Kar admitted the lapse, explaining that once the paper circulated, corrections were no longer possible. As backlash grew, figures such as opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari and academic Pabitra Sarkar condemned the historical misrepresentation, urging for accountability and corrective action.

The fallout from the incident was compounded as the university also canceled a political science exam due to it being out of syllabus. Investigations and fresh tests are expected to follow in the coming week.

