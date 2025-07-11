Controversy Ignites Over 'Terrorist' Label in University Exam
A history exam paper at Vidyasagar University, West Bengal, labeled Indian revolutionaries as 'terrorists', triggering outcry. The university apologized, citing a proofreading error. Political figures condemned the reference, demanding accountability and an investigation. The controversy intensified as another exam was canceled for being off-syllabus.
- Country:
- India
A controversy erupted in West Bengal's Vidyasagar University after a history exam paper labeled Indian revolutionaries as 'terrorists'. The error, attributed to a proofreading oversight, was met with severe political backlash, forcing the university to issue a public apology on Friday.
Vice Chancellor Dipak Kar admitted the lapse, explaining that once the paper circulated, corrections were no longer possible. As backlash grew, figures such as opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari and academic Pabitra Sarkar condemned the historical misrepresentation, urging for accountability and corrective action.
The fallout from the incident was compounded as the university also canceled a political science exam due to it being out of syllabus. Investigations and fresh tests are expected to follow in the coming week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide shelter to terrorists: Rajnath Singh.
Operation Bihali: Security Forces Engage Terrorists in Udhampur
High-Stakes Operation: Security Forces Pursue JeM Terrorists in Udhampur Forests
Controversial FIR Against Journalists Sparks Political Backlash in Varanasi
Intensified Search Operation in Udhampur: Unfolding the Pursuit of Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorists