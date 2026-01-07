Tense Stand-off: Forces and Terrorists Clash in Kathua

An intense encounter erupted between security forces and terrorists in a remote area of Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Wednesday.

The confrontation began during the evening hours in Kahog village, Billawar, after security personnel initiated a search based on intelligence about two or three militants hiding in the area. Inspector General of Police, Bhim Sen Tuti, confirmed via social media that the SOG Kathua was actively engaged with the terrorists in Kamadh Nullah.

Local sources noted that at approximately 4 p.m., a terrorist was identified by villagers at Kamad Nallah, suggesting potential sighting earlier that day at Dhannu Parole. Reinforcements have been dispatched to the scene to address the threat and protect the populace.