Left Menu

Tense Stand-off: Forces and Terrorists Clash in Kathua

Security forces engaged in a fierce encounter with terrorists in Kathua district's Kahog village. The clash erupted following a tip-off regarding the presence of militants. Reinforcements have been sent to contain the situation and ensure the safety of locals in the vicinity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-01-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:12 IST
Tense Stand-off: Forces and Terrorists Clash in Kathua
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An intense encounter erupted between security forces and terrorists in a remote area of Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Wednesday.

The confrontation began during the evening hours in Kahog village, Billawar, after security personnel initiated a search based on intelligence about two or three militants hiding in the area. Inspector General of Police, Bhim Sen Tuti, confirmed via social media that the SOG Kathua was actively engaged with the terrorists in Kamadh Nullah.

Local sources noted that at approximately 4 p.m., a terrorist was identified by villagers at Kamad Nallah, suggesting potential sighting earlier that day at Dhannu Parole. Reinforcements have been dispatched to the scene to address the threat and protect the populace.

TRENDING

1
Reviving Oil Ties: U.S. and Venezuela's Strategic Energy Deal

Reviving Oil Ties: U.S. and Venezuela's Strategic Energy Deal

 Global
2
J&K Police Crackdown on Cybercrime: 22 Detained in Major Raids

J&K Police Crackdown on Cybercrime: 22 Detained in Major Raids

 India
3
Madhya Pradesh's VB G-RAM-G Act: Transforming Rural Employment and Agriculture

Madhya Pradesh's VB G-RAM-G Act: Transforming Rural Employment and Agricultu...

 India
4
TP Solar's Impressive Growth in Solar Cell Production

TP Solar's Impressive Growth in Solar Cell Production

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026