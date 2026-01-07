Tense Stand-off: Forces and Terrorists Clash in Kathua
Security forces engaged in a fierce encounter with terrorists in Kathua district's Kahog village. The clash erupted following a tip-off regarding the presence of militants. Reinforcements have been sent to contain the situation and ensure the safety of locals in the vicinity.
- Country:
- India
An intense encounter erupted between security forces and terrorists in a remote area of Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Wednesday.
The confrontation began during the evening hours in Kahog village, Billawar, after security personnel initiated a search based on intelligence about two or three militants hiding in the area. Inspector General of Police, Bhim Sen Tuti, confirmed via social media that the SOG Kathua was actively engaged with the terrorists in Kamadh Nullah.
Local sources noted that at approximately 4 p.m., a terrorist was identified by villagers at Kamad Nallah, suggesting potential sighting earlier that day at Dhannu Parole. Reinforcements have been dispatched to the scene to address the threat and protect the populace.
ALSO READ
Security Forces Strike Major Blow to Naxalite Insurgency in Chhattisgarh
Security Forces Strike Decisive Blow in Chhattisgarh: 14 Maoists Neutralized
Chhattisgarh's Security Forces Make Headway in Fight Against Naxalites
Chhattisgarh Encounter: Security Forces Neutralize Two Naxalites
Two Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.