Tragedy in Balasore: Sexual Harassment Scandal Triggers Chaos

A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Balasore district as a college student attempted self-immolation on campus following alleged sexual harassment by a faculty member. The student, who sustained 90% burns, had previously lodged a complaint against the teacher, prompting public outrage and legal action.

In response to the incident, the Odisha government suspended both the college's principal and the department head. The accused teacher, Samira Kumar Sahu, has been arrested, while a high-level investigation is underway. A 12-member medical team is currently overseeing the critically injured student's treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

This case has intensified public scrutiny of the state's handling of sexual harassment cases, with political figures and local leaders condemning the lack of immediate action. The Balasore MP and others criticize the college administration's failure to address the student's concerns earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)