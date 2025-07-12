Left Menu

Tragedy in Balasore: Sexual Harassment Scandal Triggers Chaos

A female student at a college in Balasore, Odisha, set herself on fire after filing a sexual harassment complaint against a teacher, resulting in severe injuries. This incident has led to the suspension of the college principal and the teacher's arrest. It has sparked significant public outrage and calls for action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 12-07-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 20:31 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Balasore district as a college student attempted self-immolation on campus following alleged sexual harassment by a faculty member. The student, who sustained 90% burns, had previously lodged a complaint against the teacher, prompting public outrage and legal action.

In response to the incident, the Odisha government suspended both the college's principal and the department head. The accused teacher, Samira Kumar Sahu, has been arrested, while a high-level investigation is underway. A 12-member medical team is currently overseeing the critically injured student's treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

This case has intensified public scrutiny of the state's handling of sexual harassment cases, with political figures and local leaders condemning the lack of immediate action. The Balasore MP and others criticize the college administration's failure to address the student's concerns earlier.

