Left Menu

IIM-Calcutta Grapples with Alleged Sexual Assault on Campus

The Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta is addressing student concerns following an alleged sexual assault on campus. A student has been arrested. The institution emphasizes its commitment to safety and cooperation with law enforcement, while managing the sensitivity of the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-07-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 16:27 IST
IIM-Calcutta Grapples with Alleged Sexual Assault on Campus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta is facing a serious situation following allegations of a sexual assault on its campus. The institute has assured students and the public of its unwavering commitment to safety and cooperation with police investigations.

According to authorities, a woman reported being raped by a student inside a hostel, leading to the student's arrest. IIM-Calcutta's Director-in-Charge, Saibal Chattopadhyay, highlighted the natural concern among parents due to this unprecedented incident for the institution.

The institute remains firm on maintaining a respectful environment and assures that all actions taken are in line with ensuring due process. Police have formed a special investigation team to delve deeper into the matter, amidst claims of potential misinformation from the victim's family.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025