IIM-Calcutta Grapples with Alleged Sexual Assault on Campus

The Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta is facing a serious situation following allegations of a sexual assault on its campus. The institute has assured students and the public of its unwavering commitment to safety and cooperation with police investigations.

According to authorities, a woman reported being raped by a student inside a hostel, leading to the student's arrest. IIM-Calcutta's Director-in-Charge, Saibal Chattopadhyay, highlighted the natural concern among parents due to this unprecedented incident for the institution.

The institute remains firm on maintaining a respectful environment and assures that all actions taken are in line with ensuring due process. Police have formed a special investigation team to delve deeper into the matter, amidst claims of potential misinformation from the victim's family.