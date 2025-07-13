Global Health Headlines: Bird Flu, Medical Education, Autism Discoveries, and Planned Parenthood

In response to Brazil's first bird flu outbreak on a commercial farm, several countries have imposed restrictions on Brazilian chicken imports. Brazil, as the world's top chicken exporter, declared itself virus-free in commercial flocks after 28 days without new incidents, hoping for a reversal of trade bans soon.

South Korean medical students who previously protested government plans for increased medical school admissions announced their return to school, urging educational reform. The Korean Medical Association called on authorities to stabilize the academic schedule and improve conditions for medical training.

A significant discovery in autism research has identified four distinct subtypes of the condition, as reported in Nature Genetics. This advancement is expected to enhance personalized care by categorizing the subtypes as Behavioral Challenges, Mixed Spectrum Disorder with Developmental Delay, Moderate Challenges, and Broadly Affected, each with unique genetic traits.

A federal judge has upheld a decision to prevent the Trump administration from withdrawing Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood. Despite the administration's request, Judge Indira Talwani's order remains in place, supporting Planned Parenthood's access to funding amidst recent legislative challenges.

