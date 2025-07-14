NZ Unveils Bold Plan to Double International Education Sector by 2034

New Zealand has launched an ambitious strategy to double the economic contribution of its international education sector by 2034, aiming to boost the value from $3.6 billion in 2024 to $7.2 billion over the next decade. This move underscores the Government’s broader economic vision to fuel investment, job creation, and innovation through international engagement.

Education Minister Erica Stanford unveiled the International Education Going for Growth Plan, a comprehensive framework setting out how the country will reclaim and expand its position as a preferred global study destination, while aligning education pathways with broader workforce and immigration needs.

A Major Economic Lever

“In 2024 alone, international education injected $3.6 billion into our economy,” Minister Stanford noted. “On average, each international student spends around $45,000 per year in New Zealand, contributing to sectors such as hospitality, tourism, and retail, while also strengthening trade, research collaboration, and people-to-people connections.”

With enrolments climbing steadily since 2023, the Government is now “supercharging that growth track,” aiming to make Aotearoa New Zealand the premier study destination for students globally.

Key Reforms: Enhancing Work Rights and Visa Accessibility

To make studying in New Zealand more attractive and practical for international learners, the Government is rolling out several immediate changes starting November 2025:

Increasing in-study work rights from 20 to 25 hours per week for eligible international students.

Extending in-study work eligibility to students enrolled in approved exchange or Study Abroad programmes, even if only one semester long.

These reforms are expected to enhance the affordability of living and studying in New Zealand while also allowing students to gain valuable local work experience.

In addition, the Government will explore the following:

Short-duration graduate work visa of up to 6 months for those not qualifying for post-study work rights, to allow job hunting under the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) scheme.

Streamlined visa processes, including more flexible multi-year visa options to reduce administrative barriers and improve the student experience.

Vision 2034: Targets for Growth and Global Reach

The strategy outlines a set of measurable objectives:

Boost global awareness of New Zealand as a study destination from 38% in 2024 to 44% by 2034 .

Grow international student enrolments from 83,700 in 2024 to 119,000 by 2034 .

Lift student preference rankings, aiming for 22% of prospective students to consider New Zealand among their top three choices by 2034 (up from 18% in 2024).

These goals will be supported through short-, medium-, and long-term agency actions aimed at:

Expanding promotional activities in high-potential markets .

Building institutional capacity to support larger student cohorts.

Enhancing system-wide efficiency and sector resilience.

Strengthening support for New Zealand’s university sector to remain globally competitive.

Education New Zealand’s Role: Focused Market Promotion

Education New Zealand (ENZ) will play a key role in executing the strategy by concentrating its promotional efforts on markets with the highest potential for enrolment growth. These campaigns will emphasize New Zealand’s strengths: high-quality education, safety, multicultural inclusivity, and vibrant student life.

“All our promotional efforts will aim to elevate awareness of New Zealand as a premier study destination that is both safe and welcoming,” said Stanford.

Balancing Growth with Quality

While the targets are ambitious, Minister Stanford emphasized that growth would not come at the expense of educational standards or domestic wellbeing.

“To achieve our ambitious target, we’re taking a considered and strategic approach. It’s important to strike the right balance between increasing student numbers, maintaining the quality of education, and managing broader impacts on New Zealanders. Our plan will deliver that.”

With this roadmap, the Government is not only seeking to restore New Zealand’s pre-pandemic prominence in international education but also to reshape it as a long-term pillar of economic and cultural prosperity.