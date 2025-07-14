Left Menu

Tainted or Untainted? The Teachers' Fight for Fairness in West Bengal

West Bengal's chief secretary met with teachers whose appointments were annulled by the Supreme Court. The teachers demanded a list differentiating 'tainted' from 'untainted' candidates and asked for a publication of exam OMR sheets. Their future actions depend on the state government's response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:39 IST
Tainted or Untainted? The Teachers' Fight for Fairness in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's Chief Secretary Manoj Pant engaged with a group of school teachers whose appointments were recently nullified by the Supreme Court due to alleged issues in the selection process.

The teachers demanded transparency from the state government, asking for a published record of 'tainted' and 'untainted' candidates by Monday night, yet remain skeptical about the outcome.

A rally led by the 'Joggya Sikkhak Sikkhika Adhikar Mancha' aimed to address Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but was halted by police. The group insists on the release of 2016 exam OMR sheets and reinstatement of jobs for those deemed untainted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025