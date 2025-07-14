Tainted or Untainted? The Teachers' Fight for Fairness in West Bengal

West Bengal's Chief Secretary Manoj Pant engaged with a group of school teachers whose appointments were recently nullified by the Supreme Court due to alleged issues in the selection process.

The teachers demanded transparency from the state government, asking for a published record of 'tainted' and 'untainted' candidates by Monday night, yet remain skeptical about the outcome.

A rally led by the 'Joggya Sikkhak Sikkhika Adhikar Mancha' aimed to address Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but was halted by police. The group insists on the release of 2016 exam OMR sheets and reinstatement of jobs for those deemed untainted.

