Celebrating Superhuman Educators: Call for Nominations for GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize 2026

Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Mansour, winner of the 2025 GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize, urges nominations for Indian educators as the 2026 edition opens. The prize celebrates transformative teaching, aiming to spotlight inspiring stories globally. There's a call for teachers in India to participate and potentially join a global celebration of excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
As the GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize 2026 opens for nominations, last year's winner, Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Mansour, calls for recognizing 'superhuman' Indian educators. His appeal highlights the need to celebrate those making significant impacts, focusing on transformative stories from the classroom.

The annual prize, since its inception in 2015, has attracted over 100,000 applications globally, underscoring its role as a platform for educational excellence. Teachers working with children aged five to eighteen are eligible, with nominations sought to raise awareness of their vital contributions.

UNESCO's Stefania Giannini emphasizes the importance of investing in teachers amid challenges and technological changes. Sunny Varkey, Founder of the prize, encourages Indian educators to apply, aiming to inspire a global movement towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

