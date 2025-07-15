Left Menu

CM Siddaramaiah launches DigiLocker-based nurse registration system in Karnataka

Previously, nursing candidates from various districts had to travel to the Councils central office in Bengaluru for registration.The new DigiLocker-Requester technology enables the Karnataka Nursing Council to directly fetch Aadhaar cards, SSLC and PUC marks cards, and other certificates from respective examination boards. Using technology adopted by RGUHS and the Karnataka State Nursing Examination Board, examination results will be directly accessed by the Nursing Council.

Karnataka Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday launched a special DigiLocker-based technology developed by the Karnataka State Nursing Council for the registration of nurses.

Speaking at the launch, the CM said this technology introduced for the first time in the country, facilitates the issuance of registration certificates through Aadhaar-based DigiLocker e-KYC. The system has been developed in collaboration with UIDAI, C-eG, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) and the Karnataka State Nursing Examination Board. According to an official statement, with this technology, the Karnataka State Nursing Council can directly retrieve personal data, address, photo, and other details of nurses from the Aadhaar server through e-KYC. Previously, nursing candidates from various districts had to travel to the Council's central office in Bengaluru for registration.

The new DigiLocker-Requester technology enables the Karnataka Nursing Council to directly fetch Aadhaar cards, SSLC and PUC marks cards, and other certificates from respective examination boards. Using technology adopted by RGUHS and the Karnataka State Nursing Examination Board, examination results will be directly accessed by the Nursing Council. Later, through DigiLocker-Issuer, registration certificates will be issued directly to nurses, it added.

