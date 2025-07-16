Maharashtra Government to Tackle College-Coaching Nexus

Maharashtra's government is taking decisive steps to dismantle the collaboration between colleges and private coaching institutions, according to School Education Minister Dada Bhuse. A proposed law seeks to enforce college accountability, ensuring they fulfill academic responsibilities internally rather than outsourcing to coaching centers. This move, Bhuse announced, is aimed at fostering an autonomous educational environment.

Additionally, Bhuse highlighted upcoming amendments to prevent schools from charging extra non-tuition fees, a measure intended to enhance transparency and protect parents from financial exploitation. These efforts indicate a broader governmental thrust towards clarity and fairness in the educational sector.

Parallel efforts are being made in other areas of governance. Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil addressed illegal land grabs by moneylenders, reporting most complaints as unfounded but confirming restitution of seized farmland on valid claims. Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil informed on the revocation of accreditation for non-compliant B.Ed colleges, ensuring affected students are relocated.