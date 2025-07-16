Left Menu

Maharashtra Government to Tackle College-Coaching Nexus

The Maharashtra government plans to introduce a law curbing the partnership between colleges and private coaching classes. This law aims to ensure colleges operate independently and transparently. Additional regulations will address unauthorized fees by schools. Issues of illegal land seizure by moneylenders are also being investigated at a district level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:22 IST
Maharashtra Government to Tackle College-Coaching Nexus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's government is taking decisive steps to dismantle the collaboration between colleges and private coaching institutions, according to School Education Minister Dada Bhuse. A proposed law seeks to enforce college accountability, ensuring they fulfill academic responsibilities internally rather than outsourcing to coaching centers. This move, Bhuse announced, is aimed at fostering an autonomous educational environment.

Additionally, Bhuse highlighted upcoming amendments to prevent schools from charging extra non-tuition fees, a measure intended to enhance transparency and protect parents from financial exploitation. These efforts indicate a broader governmental thrust towards clarity and fairness in the educational sector.

Parallel efforts are being made in other areas of governance. Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil addressed illegal land grabs by moneylenders, reporting most complaints as unfounded but confirming restitution of seized farmland on valid claims. Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil informed on the revocation of accreditation for non-compliant B.Ed colleges, ensuring affected students are relocated.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025