Unfolding Empires: A New Perspective on Mughal and Sultanate Eras

The NCERT has launched a new Class 8 textbook titled 'Exploring Society: India and Beyond', which delves into the intricate histories of the Delhi Sultanate and the Mughal empire. This release marks the first edition under the revised NCERT curriculum, focusing on periods from the 13th to the 17th century.

Controversial yet insightful, this book embodies a broad spectrum of historical interpretations. Notably, it draws attention to the contradictions and complexities of Mughal rulers like Babur, Akbar, and Aurangzeb, blending narratives of conquest and cultural resilience. Babur is portrayed as a 'ruthless conqueror', while Akbar is seen as a leader with a dual legacy of brutality and tolerance.

Moreover, the textbook applauds the resistance movements against these empires, emphasizing figures such as the Marathas, Rajputs, and Sikhs, who forged cultural and political developments despite adversities. The book has sparked discussions, with officials asserting the importance of candid historical education for the newer generations, promoting acknowledgment and understanding of India's complex past.