Crackdown on Unauthorized Schools: 47 Shutdown in Mumbai

The Maharashtra School Education Minister, Dada Bhuse, disclosed that 47 unauthorized schools in Mumbai have been shut down. A total of 420 such schools were identified in the city.

In his response to Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav among others, he detailed that 103 schools have faced penalties and 126 are currently dealing with criminal cases.

Minister Bhuse also mentioned that 1,057 new schools have secured approval, with 218 not renewing their permissions in 2022, including 211 under the Right to Education Act. Additionally, a Special Investigation Team is being organized to examine the inclusion of unauthorized staff on school dashboards.

(With inputs from agencies.)