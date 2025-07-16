University of Southampton Unveils First Foreign Campus in India

The University of Southampton has inaugurated its first foreign campus in Gurugram, India, announced Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This initiative marks a pivotal moment in India's educational landscape, as it is the first international university campus operationalized under the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

The new campus will adhere to UK academic standards, offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs in fields such as Computer Science, Economics, and International Management. Students enrolled in these programs may have the opportunity to study on the university's UK or Malaysia campuses for up to a year.

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi emphasized the potential of the campus to enhance India's role as a global education and innovation hub, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The campus is set to foster international academic collaboration and research excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)