NAMTECH's Strategic Alliance Boosts Northeast Tech Education
NAMTECH has partnered with seven Institutes of National Importance from Northeast India to enhance capabilities in smart manufacturing, AI, and sustainability. This collaboration supports national initiatives and includes joint research, curriculum development, and fellowships to NE students for international programs.
- Country:
- India
NAMTECH, based in Gandhinagar, has signed a memorandum of understanding with seven Institutes of National Importance from Northeast India to advance future-ready capabilities. The collaboration focuses on smart manufacturing, robotics, artificial intelligence, and sustainability.
The participating institutes include several National Institutes of Technology and IIIT Manipur. The partnership aims to support initiatives like Make in India, Digital India, and Skill India through joint research, curriculum development, and skilling programs.
Student immersion programs and technology commercialization are also part of the alliance, which extends to social impact projects and fellowships for international master's programs. Arunkumar Pillai of NAMTECH highlighted the cultural and technological integration this partnership fosters.
ALSO READ
PMI in India Reiterated its Commitment to Break the Illicit Tobacco Trade Trinity Through Concerted Efforts and Government Collaborations on World Anti-Counterfeiting Day
Seminar held in national capital focusing prospects of Artificial Intelligence in Northeast region
TiE Bangalore, AIA to foster corporate-startup collaboration in aerospace sector
A Thackeray Reunion: Uddhav and Raj's Political Collaboration
International collaboration, aam ras: Group Captain Shukla shares his experience onboard ISS with students