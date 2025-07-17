NAMTECH's Strategic Alliance Boosts Northeast Tech Education

NAMTECH, based in Gandhinagar, has signed a memorandum of understanding with seven Institutes of National Importance from Northeast India to advance future-ready capabilities. The collaboration focuses on smart manufacturing, robotics, artificial intelligence, and sustainability.

The participating institutes include several National Institutes of Technology and IIIT Manipur. The partnership aims to support initiatives like Make in India, Digital India, and Skill India through joint research, curriculum development, and skilling programs.

Student immersion programs and technology commercialization are also part of the alliance, which extends to social impact projects and fellowships for international master's programs. Arunkumar Pillai of NAMTECH highlighted the cultural and technological integration this partnership fosters.