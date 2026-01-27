Global Finance Collaboration: RBI and ESMA Revamp Information Exchange Deal

In a significant development, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) have updated their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concerning the exchange of information and cooperation on Central Counterparties (CCPs).

The newly signed MoU replaces the earlier agreement established in 2017, reflecting a reinforced commitment to international collaboration. The bilateral relationship aims to enhance regulatory activities and safeguard the financial stability of the European Union.

RBI Executive Director Vivek Deep and ESMA Chair Verena Ross formalized the agreement, underscoring the importance of cross-border cooperation for facilitating international financial clearing operations.

