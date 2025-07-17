Left Menu

Breaking New Ground: Udgam Consultancy Launches Ontario Secondary School Diploma in India

Udgam Consultancy has made a historic move by introducing the Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) program in India, offering a prestigious Canadian high school qualification at Ahmedabad. This initiative aligns with global academic standards and provides students with personalized learning options through an accredited digital platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:45 IST
In a landmark development, Udgam Consultancy has launched the Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) program in India at its Ahmedabad campus, becoming the first in the country to offer this esteemed Canadian high school qualification. The OSSD is a credential overseen by the Ontario Ministry of Education and is recognized by leading universities worldwide, including those in Canada, the UK, and the US. The curriculum departs from traditional Indian boards by emphasizing continuous skill-based assessment and real-world project-oriented learning.

This innovative program allows students to tailor their academic pathways through flexible module selections in diverse fields such as business, computer science, health sciences, and data analytics. The OSSD program is executed through Rosedale Global High School, an Ontario-accredited digital institution partnering with over 100 schools in 17 countries. Udgam Consultancy is now part of this prestigious global network.

"Our aim is to prepare students not just for exams but for life," stated Manan Choksi, CEO of Udgam Consultancy. This collaboration promises to integrate global academic standards into the curriculum, providing students in Ahmedabad with a direct route to top international universities. With Udgam Consultancy's innovative leadership, we anticipate delivering a digitally enhanced education experience rooted in global alignment," added Ravi Kumar, Senior Manager at Rosedale International Education.

