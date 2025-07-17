Ruth Chepngetich Faces Provisional Suspension Over Doping Allegations
Marathon world record-holder Ruth Chepngetich has been provisionally suspended following the detection of a banned diuretic. The drug, hydrochlorothiazide, was found in a sample collected in March. Chepngetich, who set the world marathon record last October, is facing scrutiny by the Athletics Integrity Unit.
Ruth Chepngetich, the reigning women's marathon world record-holder, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) over doping concerns.
The athlete tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide, a banned diuretic, according to the AIU's announcement.
The sample was collected from the Kenyan marathoner on March 14, merely a few months after she set the world record at the Chicago Marathon in October, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 56 seconds.
