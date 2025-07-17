Ruth Chepngetich Faces Provisional Suspension Over Doping Allegations

Ruth Chepngetich, the reigning women's marathon world record-holder, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) over doping concerns.

The athlete tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide, a banned diuretic, according to the AIU's announcement.

The sample was collected from the Kenyan marathoner on March 14, merely a few months after she set the world record at the Chicago Marathon in October, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 56 seconds.

