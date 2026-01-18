Left Menu

Assam Congress Rejects Alliance With AIUDF Amid Political Tensions

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi announced no alliance with the AIUDF for the upcoming Assembly polls. He criticized the BJP for divisive politics and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for unkept promises. The Congress plans alliances with other opposition parties for future elections, aiming to rebuild peace and harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-01-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 20:27 IST
Assam Congress Rejects Alliance With AIUDF Amid Political Tensions
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive statement, Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi declared the party will not form an electoral alliance with the Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Addressing gatherings across the Hajo-Sualkuchi constituency, Gogoi criticized AIUDF's strategy following its failure in the last Lok Sabha elections. He emphasized that the party's hope to succeed in the 2026 Assembly elections by aligning with Congress was unfounded.

Gogoi highlighted the Congress's efforts in forming alliances with other opposition groups for future electoral battles while excluding AIUDF. He accused the BJP of societal division and criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly amassing wealth and not fulfilling promises, pledging the return of Congress to power to address these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global
2
Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australian Open

Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australia...

 Australia
3
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
4
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026