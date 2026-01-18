Assam Congress Rejects Alliance With AIUDF Amid Political Tensions
Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi announced no alliance with the AIUDF for the upcoming Assembly polls. He criticized the BJP for divisive politics and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for unkept promises. The Congress plans alliances with other opposition parties for future elections, aiming to rebuild peace and harmony.
In a decisive statement, Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi declared the party will not form an electoral alliance with the Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF for the upcoming Assembly polls.
Addressing gatherings across the Hajo-Sualkuchi constituency, Gogoi criticized AIUDF's strategy following its failure in the last Lok Sabha elections. He emphasized that the party's hope to succeed in the 2026 Assembly elections by aligning with Congress was unfounded.
Gogoi highlighted the Congress's efforts in forming alliances with other opposition groups for future electoral battles while excluding AIUDF. He accused the BJP of societal division and criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly amassing wealth and not fulfilling promises, pledging the return of Congress to power to address these issues.
